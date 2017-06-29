    ×

    Dalian - World Economic Forum

    TV star Jin Xing might have 150 million viewers, but she still doesn't own property in China

    • Chinese television personality Jin Xing said that she has chosen to rent rather than buy her home in China.
    • The Chinese government has imposed cooling measures on the property market in an attempt to slow ballooning home prices.

    Chinese talk host Jin Xing might be one of the most prolific television personalities on the mainland, but she's eschewing home-ownership and sticking to renting.

    Despite Jin's television program, "The Jin Xing Show," commanding an audience of 150 million viewers, the former military dancer said she has not bought any apartments or houses in China. Her family continues to rent their apartment in China.

    Dancer and TV personality Jin Xing in Shanghai, China on February 18, 2017.
    Visual China Group | Getty Images
    Jin, who professes to not being an expert in managing money, said her investments center on her children's education, health insurance for her family and "some small property in Europe" due to her marriage to a German businessman.

    "I think I am not living for money. Money must be working for me," Jin said during an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Dalian, China.

    While many young Chinese aspire to own homes for security reasons, Jin cautioned against making decisions that could be difficult to change in the future.

    "Don't lock yourself (in) too early. If you have some money, spend it on the road. See the world," she advised.

    Home prices in China have soared in recent years, with some warning about the potential risks of a property bubble.

    Government-imposed cooling measures, however, have had some effect in recent months. New home prices in China rose 10.4 percent in May on-year, compared with the 10.7 percent rise in April. Growth in home prices in first-tier cities have also slowed in May, compared with a month earlier.