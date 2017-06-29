Cramer Remix: My secretive tips and tricks for a killer portfolio

Cramer has one exception to his rule, which is that if you see insiders buying a stock when it is already up a lot, take it as a green light.

"It's a rare thing to see happen, but in my experience, it is rarer still that this method of picking stocks doesn't work out," he added.

When insiders are getting in on a stock, it is often a sign that they have confidence that the stock is about to take off or that its success will be long-lasting.

Keep in mind that most insider trading in small quantities is meaningless. Sometimes an insider will start buying stock because they want to give the impression of confidence. That is why when there is a colossal amount of buying, Cramer wants you to take another look at the stock.

However, Cramer warned that these signals alone are not a good reason to buy a stock. At the end of the day, there is no avoiding doing your homework on a company. That means checking the fundamentals and making sure the company has a story that you can get behind.