DONG Energy inaugurates two offshore wind farms with total capacity of 582 megawatts

DONG Energy has announced the inauguration of the Gode Wind 1 and 2 offshore wind farms. The wind farms are situated 45 kilometers off the coast of Germany, and construction on the project began in 2015.

The announcement was made earlier this week, with DONG Energy saying that the wind farms – with 97 turbines and a total capacity of 582 megawatts – are set to produce enough power to supply around 600,000 German households every year. DONG Energy said that it owns half of both Gode Wind 1 and 2.

"The wind turbines at Gode Wind 1 and 2 are already generating clean power off the coast of Norddeich, and our next German offshore wind farm, Borkum Riffgrund 2, is well underway," DONG Energy's Samuel Leupold said in a statement.



"These large-scale projects are testament that offshore wind has become a reliable, predictable and cost effective technology which will contribute significantly to Germany's energy transition."

Europe is something of a world leader when it comes to offshore wind. According to the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), at the end of 2016 almost 88 percent of all offshore wind installations were in "waters off the coast of ten European countries." The GWEC adds that the U.K. is home to the world's largest offshore wind market, followed by Germany.

"Through technological progress, system services and efficiency, the offshore wind industry has become a driver in the energy industry and focuses on strengthening competitiveness in export, innovation and digitisation," Uwe Beckmeyer, parliamentary state secretary at Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, said. "A strong home market is a crucial factor in this regard."