Early movers: WBA, AMZN, BAC, APRN, C, WMT, AAPL, MYL & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Walgreens Boots Alliance — Walgreens and Rite Aid have canceled their planned merger. Instead, Walgreens will buy nearly 2,200 Rite Aid stores for $5.18 billion. The deal also cancels a planned sale of some Rite Aid stores to Fred's. Separately, the two companies both reported quarterly numbers, with Walgreens beating estimates on the top and bottom lines, and Rite Aid missing on the top line and reporting a larger-than-expected loss.

Amazon.com – Amazon has announced that its third annual Prime Day will be held on July 11, but will actually begin at 9 p.m. ET the night before.

ConAgra – The food producer matched estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 37 cents per share. Revenue beat Street forecasts. The company said portfolio changes have allowed it to increase its profit margins.

Constellation Brands – The spirits maker reported adjusted quarterly profit of $2 per share, beating forecasts by two cents a share. Revenue was slightly below estimates, but the beer segment was a highlight for Constellation with net sales rising eight percent.

McCormick – The spice maker earned an adjusted 82 cents per share for its second quarter, six cents a share above estimates. Revenue also topped forecasts, helped by cost controls, as well as increased demand for new products.

Citigroup – Citi won approval for its biggest buyback ever and gaining permission for a larger-than-expected total of $19 billion to be returned to shareholders. The Federal Reserve approved capital return requests for 34 of the largest U.S. banks.

Bank of America – The bank won approval for a 60 percent increase in its quarterly dividend, a move which could make Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway the largest shareholder in the bank. Buffett has said that a dividend increase of that size would likely spur him to swap the firm's preferred shares in BofA for common stock, although Berkshire did not comment after the capital return plan was approved.

Capital One – Capital One did get its capital return plank approved, but the bank will be required to resubmit its plan because — according to the Fed — it did not account for risks in "one of its most material businesses."

Blue Apron –Blue Apron debuts today on the New York Stock Exchange, after the meal-kit service saw its initial public offering priced at $10 per share. That was at the low end of the expected range of $10 to $11 per share, which had been cut earlier this week from a prior $15 to $17. The offering raises $300 million for Blue Apron.

Staples – Staples agreed to be bought by private equity firm Sycamore Partners for $10.25 per share, or about $6.9 billion. The office supplies retailer had struck a merger deal with rival Office Depot in 2015, but that deal was scuttled by a judge over concerns about how it would affect prices.

Wal-Mart – The retailer is reportedly threatening to drop trucking companies that work with Amazon.com, according to a New York Post report. The paper quotes a transportation consultant, although Wal-Mart itself told the Post it is not dictating to trucking companies which other customers they may service.

Apple – Apple marks the 10th anniversary of the day its first iPhone went on sale today. The company has sold more than 1 billion iPhones since June 29, 2007, when the phone went on sale, but only to AT&T customers.

Mylan – Mylan shareholders cast more than a third of their votes against Chairman Robert Coury's re-election at the recent annual meeting, and more than a quarter of the drugmaker's shares voted against CEO Heather Bresch's re-election to the board. All directors were re-elected, but the vote totals were not revealed until a Securities and Exchange Commission filing late yesterday.

Dow Chemical, DuPont – The two companies reiterated their support of their merger plans, and said they expect the deal to close in August and be followed by a split into three separate companies within 18 months. Earlier this week, Dow shareholder Glenview Capital sent a letter to investors calling for changes in that plan.

Pier 1 Imports – The retailer did report a smaller-than-expected loss, but its revenue fell short of expectations. The company said it has made progress in advancing its key initiatives, but that there is still work to be done.