Elon Musk went on a tweet storm about finishing the first leg of his L.A. tunnel dig

Elon Musk is on a roll.

On the weekend of June 23, his company SpaceX successfully completed two back-to-back rocket ship launches.

Then on Wednesday, Musk announced The Boring Company, the infrastructure business he founded in 2016, has completed the first leg of its dig to create a tunnel underneath Los Angeles.

He shared his glee through a series of tweets that proclaimed his love for tunnels and floors.

First he revealed the progress, referring to "Godot," the boring machine named after the Samuel Beckett character.