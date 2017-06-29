    ×

    Here's every iPhone released, in order, and what changed along the way

    Thursday marks the 10th anniversary of the day Apple released the very first iPhone. CNBC already covered a bit of how the iPhone has changed since the original launched, but we also wanted to take a trip down memory lane.

    Here's a list of every single iPhone Apple has launched since the original made its debut ten years ago. As a reminder, Apple's next iPhone, rumored to be called the iPhone 8, is expected to launch in September. Other rumors have suggested it may be called the iPhone X to celebrate the 10th year.

    Without further ado and beginning with the device that changed it all:

    The original iPhone

    The original iPhone changed the world forever in 2007. Its multitouch screen and digital keyboard were highlights.

    iPhone 3G

    Apple upgraded the original iPhone in 2008 with a complete redesign and support for 3G networks finally allowing users to download files and surf the web faster.

    iPhone 3GS

    The iPhone 3GS, launched in 2009, had an S for "speed." It featured a faster processor than its predecessor and was able to cruise on even faster 3G networks that were beginning to approach 4G speeds.

    iPhone 4

    The iPhone 4, launched in 2010, introduced yet another redesign, this time with a glass body. It's the first time Apple included its sharp "Retina Display" and support for FaceTime. It's also the phone that made headlines for "antennagate" because cell service dropped if you held it the wrong way.

    iPhone 4s

    The iPhone 4S made its debut in 2011. This time the S didn't stand for speed, but rather for "Siri," Apple's brand new voice assistant. The iPhone 4 featured better cameras, too.

    iPhone 5

    With the iPhone 5, launched in 2012, Apple once again shifted the design of its iPhones. It changed from a 30-pin charging port to the current Lightning port. It also added LTE support for new 4G networks.

    iPhone 5s

    The iPhone 5s launched in 2013 and was the first iPhone to support Touch ID, Apple's fingerprint reader technology, and a new M7 motion processor that allowed users to track their steps throughout the day.

    iPhone 5c

    The iPhone 5C was also introduced in 2013 and was marketed as Apple's fun and more affordable iPhone with a plastic shell. It didn't offer as much storage as the other iPhones and also didn't have Touch ID.

    iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus

    Apple launched the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus in 2014. The latter was Apple's first foray into a "phablet" or large-screened smartphone. Both were the first devices to support Apple Pay. The iPhone 6 Plus had a more advanced camera with optical image stabilization to help users take better pictures, too. Some users complained of iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus units "bending" when they launched.

    iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus

    The iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus were introduced in 2015. They were the first phones to support LTE-Advanced networks and also Apple's new 3D Touch displays, which allowed users to press into the screen a bit more to find additional menu information. Apple made these phones stronger to prevent bending concerns from the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

    iPhone SE

    In an attempt to cater to folks who still preferred Apple's smaller screens, which Apple ditched with the iPhone 5, Apple introduced the iPhone SE in 2016. It offered most flagship features, just with a smaller 4-inch screen.

    iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

    Finally we're up to the current models, the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. They maintain the design introduced with the iPhone 6 and carried through the iPhone 6s, marking the first time Apple didn't change the iPhone body after two years. The iPhone 7 Plus has an advanced dual-camera system for Apple's "Portrait" photos. Both phones ditched the headphone jack and were introduced in new jet black, matte black and, more recently, red colors. The devices are water resistant and feature the most advanced processors Apple has ever included in its phones.

