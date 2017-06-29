VISIT CNBC.COM

How millennial mentors are helping this CEO and her company

Bloomberg | Contributor | Getty Images

What can a millennial teach you? All your questions on the latest social media buzzwords and lingo may immediately pop into your head. What is Snapchat? How do you WhatsApp?

Life advice and creative influence might not be the first on your list. But this CEO wants you to think again.

Even with a wealth of financial knowledge and experience, Lloyd's of London's chief executive Inga Beale, is taking ideas and inspiration from the young people around her.

Beale may be the first female CEO in the insurance company's 328-year history, but she insists that we all have much to learn from the millennials around us.

"We need to be reminded of what's happening in this world and how the new generation thinks differently, behaves differently, and wants different things."

Speaking to CNBC in an episode of Life Hacks Live this week, Beale explained how her "reverse-mentor" often helps her develop new creative ideas and inspires her to think outside the box.

"I have someone who's just starting out in work. We've got a big apprenticeship scheme here at Lloyd's and I have now currently somebody off that scheme."

"I meet with them regularly to chat about what's going on in their world, how they think of things, and how we can do things differently in the company to appeal to that generation. I find things like that help me get inspired," said Beale.

The "totally different perspective" of a millennial on the ever-changing world helps Beale understand new issues or problems the younger age group is facing, and how her company can acknowledge them.

"We do actually take the ideas that come out of the conversations and make them happen. We put in place new practices. We take ideas from our employees about how to make the workplace better," added Beale.

Regardless of who is learning from whom, Beale also acknowledges the fundamental importance of mentoring.

"The usual mentor-mentee relationship is somebody older and wiser giving words of wisdom and pearls that they'll take with them. But because I'm the mentee in this situation I have to resist giving them advice."

"But it's not just a one way street because it is important with any mentoring relationship that you actually both get an awful lot out of it and if you're a mentor, you can get a lot of satisfaction out of seeing someone learn develop introduce new things and it's a wonderful role actually."

Life Hacks Live is a series produced by CNBC International for Facebook, where tomorrow's leaders get to ask some of the world's biggest influencers for advice. You can watch the full episode here.

