Here's how much money Americans think you need to be considered middle class

It's hard to pin down exactly what makes someone wealthy versus middle class — is it a certain amount of money, or perhapsa state of mind?

To 84 percent of Americans, the defining factor is your annual income, although 70 percent say that lifestyle and perspective also play a key role.

That's according to a new survey by Northwestern Mutual, which found that 70 percent of Americans consider themselves middle class. However a 2015 report from Pew Research Center shows that the middle class has been shrinking over the past four decades and now makes up only 50 percent of the United States' total population.