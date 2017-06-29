Here's how Siri made it onto your iPhone

Ten years ago, on June 29, 2007, the first iPhone was released to the public.

"iPhone is a revolutionary and magical product that is literally five years ahead of any other mobile phone," said Steve Jobs, then the CEO of Apple, in a statement announcing the new device. "We are all born with the ultimate pointing device — our fingers — and iPhone uses them to create the most revolutionary user interface since the mouse."

Jobs and by extension Apple has always looked to make technology more human, more intuitively user friendly for even those who are not technophiles.