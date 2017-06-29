How to deal with mansplaining and other annoying co-workers

If you have ever felt like a male boss or co-worker was explaining your own ideas to you, or if you're the one doing the explaining, you may have experienced "mansplaining."

The term has made it to Merriam-Webster's "Words we're watching," which defines it as "when a man talks condescendingly to someone (especially a woman) about something he has incomplete knowledge of," while mistakenly assuming he has superior knowledge.

And even the best colleagues can get on your nerves.

When they do, leadership expert Tiffany Dufu has a strategy to diffuse the situation: humor.

Speaking at Cosmopolitan's Let's Talk About It event in New York recently, Dufu explained her three-step mainsplainer deflection process.

"I have a little humor formula," she says. "It's basically a phrase, two questions, and then I laugh."

When an awkward situation with a coworker arises, Dufu always says the same thing: "You are hilarious." That way, the person is not immediately put on the defensive.

After the set up, Dufu calls out the problem, then laughs to keep the tone light.