High market valuations are a cause for concern, an investment manager has warned, but he hopes that ratios will fall so that investors feel more comfortable with overvalued stocks.

James Andrew, head of investment management for Redmayne Bentley, said that the S&P500 cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio, known as CAPE or the Shiller PE, was at 30 times its historical average. He claimed that "warning signs are flashing" for investors.