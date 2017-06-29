Using the original iPhone really made us appreciate our iPhone 7 1 Hour Ago | 01:33

Ten years ago, on June 29 2007, Apple launched the original iPhone. At the time, BlackBerry, Palm and Windows Mobile smartphones ruled the market with QWERTY keyboards and styluses.

Then Apple began selling the iPhone and the entire smartphone industry flipped on its head.

Multitouch screens became the must-have on every smartphone, and consumers finally got a taste of a user interface that was easy to see and interact with. Even though it lacked some features of other smartphones, like faster 3G data speeds, the iPhone quickly became a must-have for consumers who could afford it.

Let's revisit the iPhone and review some of its original features compared to what's offered on the market today.