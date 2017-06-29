Jack Ma: Robots will improve the lives of human workers in these 2 ways

1) Less time spent working

"Believe it or not, I think in the next 30 years, people will only work four hours a day," Ma tells CNBC's David Faber, "and maybe four days a week."

That's a 16-hour work week. The billionaire sees it as the natural result of technology picking up more tasks humans once had to do. He notes that while his grandfather worked 16-hour days "in the farmland digging," he himself works eight-hour days and future workers will work only four-hour days.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has made a similar point, arguing that automation will allow people more time for "interesting things" and leisure activities.

2) More time for travel

Because automation will reduce the number of hours humans have to work, people will be able to travel more. Ma says that today people visit an average of 30 places in their lifetime but in the future, that number may be as high as 300.

"I think the good thing," Ma says, "is that technology is going to improve people's lives."

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook

Check out what Mark Cuban, Bill Gates and others say you should study if you want a high-paying, robot-resistant job in the future

