Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Thursday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are mixed after Wednesday's broad rally. We get weekly jobless claims and the third and final take on first quarter GDP data today. Investors will be looking for any sign of an upside surprise in that GDP number. Growth of 1.2 percent is what's expected.

DEALS/NO DEALS

-British regulators have just announced that 21st Century Fox should not be allowed to buy Sky until further review. Now the deal seems to be in serious jeopardy.

-Walgreens has cancelled its plans to fully merge with Rite Aid and will instead buy more than 2,100 of its stores in a $5.1 billion cash purchase.