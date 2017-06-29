PwC probed by accounting watchdog over scandal at BT’s Italian division

"Audit quality is of paramount importance to the firm. The FRC's annual reviews of our audit work, policies and procedures show a continued trend of improvement in our work and we use the FRC's insights, together with our own reviews, to continuously improve how we deliver high quality audits," the spokesperson added.

The spokesman said that the FRC investigation did not mean there was an assumption of blame.

Some experts have compared the FRC's handling of the BT audit to investigations conducted by the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office, a non-ministerial government department which investigates serious fraud cases in England and Wales.

Ben Rose, regulatory law expert at Hickman & Rose, said: "Since gaining its new powers the FRC has been compared by some to the SFO. Its investigation of KPMG over Rolls Royce announced earlier in the year, and now PwC in connection with BT, demonstrate its willingness to tackle the big four accountancy firms."

"This should act as a wakeup call to auditors and accountants alike," he added. "The FRC is stepping up as a major league investigator."

