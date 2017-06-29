Restaurant chain looks to source energy from 100 percent solar over the summer

'Naturally fast food chain' Leon is switching its energy from a mix of renewables to 100 percent U.K. solar power for the duration of the summer.

In an announcement last week, the chain said the energy would come from more than 1,000 U.K. sites.

The move reaffirms the company's commitment to renewables. Last year, it made the move to being powered by 100 percent U.K. renewable energy, in partnership with Opus Energy.

"Solar power plays a vital role in our renewable energy mix," Steve James, Opus Energy's director of corporate solutions, said in a statement.

"At Opus Energy we are very proud of our ability to provide 100% sustainable, cleanly-sourced energy to our customers, as well as supporting those who want to generate their own power and make the most of our natural resources," James went on to add.

Leon is among a number of businesses looking to source energy from renewables. Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch InBev, for example, has committed to secure all of its purchased electricity from renewable sources by 2025.