5 books you can read on the beach this weekend that will help you get rich

If you want to learn more about how to grow your wealth while at your Fourth of July celebration, you can't go wrong by picking up a personal finance classic, especially if it's one that's concise or easy-to-read.

Even if you're relaxing between dips in the ocean, you can still glean valuable wisdom from the wealth of books out there on saving, investing and achieving success. CNBC has rounded up five quick reads you can power through in less than a day, each of which will provide you with some of the tools necessary to get rich.

Although there are no guarantees that you'll become a millionaire anytime soon, these books are a good place to start.

"Rich Habits: The Daily Success Habits of Wealthy Individuals" by Thomas Corley

Number of pages: 96

After spending five years studying rich people, Thomas Corley developed a list of ten habits to adopt to emulate the daily choices of his wealthiest clients.

The book is divided into three parts and includes examples of how good and bad habits can affect your life, as well as a step-by-step guide on putting into action Corley's "rich habits," which people from any financial background can follow.