5 books you can read on the beach this weekend that will help you get rich

If you want to learn more about how to grow your wealth while at your Fourth of July celebration, you can't go wrong by picking up a personal finance classic, especially if it's one that's concise or easy-to-read.

Even if you're relaxing between dips in the ocean, you can still glean valuable wisdom from the wealth of books out there on saving, investing and achieving success. CNBC has rounded up five quick reads you can power through in less than a day, each of which will provide you with some of the tools necessary to get rich.

Although there are no guarantees that you'll become a millionaire anytime soon, these books are a good place to start.

"Rich Habits: The Daily Success Habits of Wealthy Individuals" by Thomas Corley

Number of pages: 96

After spending five years studying rich people, Thomas Corley developed a list of ten habits to adopt to emulate the daily choices of his wealthiest clients.

The book is divided into three parts and includes examples of how good and bad habits can affect your life, as well as a step-by-step guide on putting into action Corley's "rich habits," which people from any financial background can follow.

"The Richest Man in Babylon" by George S. Clason

Number of pages: 110

Originally published in 1926, this tome has become a personal finance must-read. In it, Clason divulges financial wisdom through a series of parables set in ancient Babylon.

It also serves as an easy-to-follow road-map for the amateur investor. "It guides you along saving, investing in what you know and taking those more guaranteed returns," says Derek Sall, who paid off more than $100,000 in debt in just a few years and recommends the book as one of his favorites.

"How Rich People Think" by Steve Siebold

Number of pages: 128

When Steve Siebold started interviewing hundreds of millionaires and billionaires, he was "completely broke and searching for answers about success I wasn't finding in the classroom," he writes.

"What I discovered was, to get rich, I had to learn to think like a rich person. ... Once I changed my thinking, the money started to flow."

Anyone has the opportunity to build wealth, he stresses in "How Rich People Think," and it all starts with changing your mindset. For a sneak peak, check out the number one way rich people view the world differently than the average person.

"The Top 10 Distinctions Between Millionaires and the Middle Class" by Keith Cameron Smith

Number of pages: 130

In this easy-to-digest book, Keith Cameron Smith shares the insights he gleaned from spending two years working with and studying the ultra-rich, including the attitudes that distinguish their ways of thinking from those of the average person.

Smith reveals how to act like act like and develop the mindset of a millionaire by comparing the habits of the rich to those of the middle class. For instance, he claims, millionaires talk about ideas, while the middle class talks about things and other people, and millionaires embrace change while the middle class often feels threatened by it.

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" by Robert T. Kiyosaki

Number of pages: 201

Kiyosaki shatters the myth that you need to earn a lot of money to get rich in this best-seller. By telling the story of two dads — his own, and the father of his best friend — he explains how to build wealth even with a small salary.

Additionally, Kiyosaki challenges the popular belief that your house is an asset, details the differences between how rich people and average people choose to get paid and emphasizes the critical difference between an asset and a liability.

