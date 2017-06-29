Steve Jobs and Albert Einstein both attributed their extraordinary success to this personality trait

Though Steve Jobs was born a little under two months before Albert Einstein's death, both the visionary co-founder of Apple and the most influential physicist of the 20th century agree that one trait was at the heart of their success: intuition.

With the iPhone turning 10 today, the mobile device serves as a longstanding testament to Job's successes and intuitive nature.

In his self-titled biography, Jobs touted the power of intuition and described its impact on his work at the helm of Apple. "Intuition is a very powerful thing," he told writer Walter Isaacson, "more powerful than intellect."

Notably, Merriam-Webster defines intuition as "quick and ready insight."

At the time of its launch, competing smartphones, like Blackberry, were using QWERTY keyboards and styluses. The iPhone's innovative design featuring a multi-touch screen, completely revamped the style of smartphones as we know it and propelled Apple as a leader in mobile technology.