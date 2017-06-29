Suzy Welch: This is the No. 1 sign you should quit your job ASAP

A bad day at work isn't reason enough to quit your job. But if you're having bad days consistently, it might be time to start thinking about your next step.

According to bestselling author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch, knowing when to give your two weeks notice can be a challenge, but there's one sign that almost always indicates it's time to head for the exit.

"Are you living for the weekend?" Welch asks. "If the answer is 'yes' when it comes to your job, that's a dead giveaway that it's time to go."

"You should never sacrifice five days of life for two," she adds.