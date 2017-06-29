This hip watch company lost its way when one of its founders lost his mother

When Trevor Jones' mother passed away from breast cancer, he lost more than just a parent -- he lost the key figure behind Flex Watches, his charity-based business. The stylish wristwatch company, which he'd co-founded with childhood friend Travis Lubinsky, was created with her as its charitable muse and carried a suitable mission: 10 distinct watch styles with 10 percent of proceeds donated to 10 charities.
But after her passing, Jones found it hard to continue telling his mother's story and largely abandoned the brand identity that had brought Flex success. Without that guiding light, Flex became unfocused and began to spiral into an unremarkable, me-too luxury watch brand. Sales soon drastically dropped. But a visit from The Profit's Marcus Lemonis was all it took to get this charitable company back to its roots and back in the black.