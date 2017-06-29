    ×

    This chip stock has done even better than Apple itself because of the iPhone

    • IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple's 25 percent annualized performance.
    • The company manufactures radio frequency semiconductors, which enable the ability for smartphones to communicate with wireless networks.
    Today marks the ten-year anniversary of the June 29, 2007 original Apple iPhone launch. Not only did the iconic smartphone massively disrupt multiple technology industries in the last decade, it generated amazing returns for investors.

    The iPhone's success drove Apple to become the most valuable company in the world with a current market value of more than $750 billion, according to FactSet. But surprisingly iPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions performed even better.

    Best tech stock annual returns in the S&P 1500 over the last decade

    Source: FactSet

    While Apple shares rose at an impressive 25 percent annual rate the last ten years, Skyworks Solutions outperformed it with a 30 percent per year performance.

    The iPhone supplier manufactures radio frequency semiconductors, which enable the ability for smartphones to communicate with wireless networks.

