Adopting this simple habit will make you insanely successful and confident, according to science

Research suggests there's one remarkably simple behavior that separates ultra-successful people from the rest.

How many times do we look at one aspect of our lives or another — be it weight, stress, or finances — and wish it were different? Or that we knew how to change it?

Carol Dweck, a researcher from Stanford University, spent over 3 decades trying to solve this common problem, and get to the root of why some people are able to figure out and overcome new challenges, while others failed.

The answer was quite simple, actually. She found that there were two different approaches to life and resulting behaviors that separated the ultra-successful from the rest.

More from Elle Kaplan:

How to hack your brain for insane productivity, according to science

Adopting these powerful morning habits will give you exceptional mental strength

How to start good habits and (actually) stick to them, according to Stanford psychologists

These two habits are known as the "fixed mindset" and "growth mindset":

A "fixed mindset" assumes that our character, intelligence, and creative ability are static givens which we can't change in any meaningful way.

They think success is the affirmation of that inherent intelligence, an assessment of how those givens measure up against an equally fixed standard; striving for success and avoiding failure at all costs become a way of maintaining the sense of being smart or skilled.

A "growth mindset," on the other hand, thrives on challenge and sees failure not as evidence of un-intelligence but as a heartening springboard for growth and for stretching our existing abilities.

These two very different approaches, Dweck's research found, are at the root of whether some people become the best in their field while others languish.