This start-up says don’t settle for vodka soda   

One start-up is serving up cocktails with a guilt-free twist.

"Be Mixed is the first all-natural and zero-calorie cocktail mixer. It's as simple as one bottle with one shot of alcohol or soda water," said Cristina Blankfein, co-founder of Be Mixed.

Blankfein and co-founder Jennifer Ross launched Be Mixed in the summer of 2015 as a solution to their vodka soda fatigue.

Ross' personal experiences with Type 1 diabetes fueled her desire for a sugar-free cocktail product. "I was never able to indulge in delicious cocktails because they were full of sugar. And with two-thirds of Americans being pre-diabetic and the rise of the conscious consumer, this goes way beyond just me," Ross told CNBC, adding, "A healthy lifestyle is about balance, not deprivation."

Be Mixed cocktail mixers are developed from natural ingredients and sweeteners derived from monk fruit and stevia extracts. The zero-calorie mixers come in a variety of flavors including cucumber mint, ginger lime and margarita.