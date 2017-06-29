Trump lashes out at media again with personal attacks on 'Morning Joe' anchors

President Donald Trump unleashed on media again Thursday, this time with personal attacks on the anchors of MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

In a pair of morning tweets, Trump said he heard the show's hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski — who were known to have the president's ear in the past — speak "badly of me." He then said that "low I.Q. Crazy Mika" and "Psycho Joe" came to his Mar-a-Lago resort around New Year's Eve and wanted to join him, but he "said no!"

He added that Brzezinski was "bleeding badly from a face-lift" at the time.

Brzezinski then tweeted a picture of a Cheerios box featuring the phrase "made for little hands." Trump is reportedly sensitive about jokes about the size of his hands.

In a tweet, Mark Kornblau, NBC News senior vice president of communications, said he "never imagined a day when I would think to myself, 'it is beneath my dignity to respond to the President of the United States.'"



Critics said his comment about Brzezinski's face-lift was reminiscent of crude remarks he made about women on the campaign trail.

The tweets mark Trump's latest Twitter attack on media outlets at a time when Trump aides reportedly want him to keep the narrative focused on policy efforts. They come as the White House is pushing a week of events related to American energy production and Trump touts his efforts to help Senate Republicans pass their Obamacare replacement bill.

Trump started Wednesday by accusing The New York Times of writing "false story after false story about me."

In an unusual later tweet, he called The Washington Post — which is owned by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos — "fake news."

Various Republican lawmakers have said they wished the president would tweet less.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal is the parent company of MSNBC and CNBC.