Dow falls 100 points as a slide in tech stocks negates big bank gains

U.S. equities fell on Thursday as technology's latest drop washed out strong gains from the big banks.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell more than 100 points with Apple contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 pulled back 0.7 percent, with information technology sliding 1.8 percent. The Nasdaq composite lagged, falling 1.5 percent.
"The main driver in the market right now continues to be this low-growth economic environment as investors search for companies with strong earnings growth," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors. "That's why you're seeing these mixed feelings within technology."
Tech has been the best-performing sector for most of 2017, rising more than 15 percent in the period. But over the past month it has dropped nearly 2 percent.