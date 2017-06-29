Watch: President Trump gives a speech on US 'energy dominance'

[The stream is slated to start at 3:25 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump will deliver a speech on achieving American "energy dominance" on Thursday.

The White House began rolling out its messaging around energy dominance on Monday to coincide with what it has dubbed "Energy Week." The administration aims to make the United States less reliant on energy imports, while simultaneously increasing U.S. energy exports.

The position is similar to previous administrations' goals of achieving "energy independence," dating back to the 1970s. President Barack Obama paved the way for Trump by lifting a 40-year ban on exporting U.S. crude oil and by approving about two dozen liquefied natural gas export licenses.

Trump plans to address new pipeline permits, recently announced deals to export more LNG and barriers to shipping U.S. coal overseas, the White House said.