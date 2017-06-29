[The stream is slated to start at 2 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House principal deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders brief reporters on Thursday.

Sanders will likely face questions about President Donald Trump's tweeted attack on the hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and Senate Republicans' effort to strike a deal on an Obamacare replacement plan.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal is the parent company of MSNBC and CNBC.