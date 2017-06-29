    ×

    Watch: Treasury's Mnuchin, White House's Sanders brief reporters

    Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House principal deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders brief reporters on Thursday.

    Sanders will likely face questions about President Donald Trump's tweeted attack on the hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and Senate Republicans' effort to strike a deal on an Obamacare replacement plan.

    Disclosure: NBCUniversal is the parent company of MSNBC and CNBC.

