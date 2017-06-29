It's extremely hard to get hired as a 'hotdogger' driving the Weinermobile for Oscar Meyer

The first Weinermobile was created in 1936 as a marketing campaign to spread the word about the new company, and more than "80 years later, there have been 11 different versions," Leno says.

Getting hired as a driver to take one of six $400,000 meat-shaped cars around the country is extremely competitive, and people aiming to become what the company calls "hotdoggers" must go through a rigorous application and testing process.

Leno caught up a hotdogger named Isaac to see what it's like to have landed such a coveted role.

"I get to pilot this thing all over the country for a full year," Isaac explains.

Here's how someone gets chosen to be a "top dog," according to Isaac.