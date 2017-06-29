Your first trade for Thursday, June 29

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of the iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF.

Karen Finerman was a seller of Valeant (VRX) calls.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Discover Financial Services (DFS).

Trader disclosure: On June 28, 2017, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Tim Seymour is long ABX, AAPL, APC, AVP, BAC, BBRY, C, CLF, CVX, DO, DVYE, EDC, EWN, EWZ, F, FB, FCX, FXI, GM, GOOGL, GE, INTC, LOW, LQD, MAT, MOS, MCD, MUR, OIH, PG, RACE, RAI, RH, RL, SINA, SQ,T, TWTR, VALE, VRX, VZ, XOM. Tim is short: EEM, SPY, XRT. Karen is long AAL, BAC, BAC short calls, Bitcoin and other digital currencies, C, DAL, EEM, EPI, EWW, DVYE, FB, FL, GLMP, GLNG, GM, GOGO, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LYV, KORS, KORS calls, KORS puts, MA, SEDG, SPY puts, TACO, WIFI, WFM. Karen's firm is long ANTM, BAC calls, C, C calls, FB, FL, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, JPM, JPM calls, KORS puts, LYV, PLCE, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, WIFI, UAL. Karen's firm is short IWM, MDY. Brian Kelly is long AMD, Bitcoin, Ethereum, GE, HLF, IWM, KRE, TSLA, WMT. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.