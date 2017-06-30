10 negotiation tips that will save your salary — and your career

Ever experienced the soul-crushing realization that you're not getting paid as much as you should? Do you find yourself swimming through extra work, without the buoy of a title bump to match? Sounds like you need to negotiate for a change. If the thought of asking your boss for a raise, or countering a prospective employer's initial offer gives you the shivers, there's hope: negotiation doesn't have to be scary.

Too many professionals avoid negotiation because they don't want to seem too aggressive, offend anyone or look ungrateful — or because they simply don't know how to effectively ask for what they deserve.

Do yourself a favor and forget all of that. Negotiation isn't a privilege — it's a right. It's also a symptom of good business. Negotiation shows that you take yourself and your abilities seriously. And truth be told, how can you expect anyone to respect you if you don't respect yourself enough to ask for what you deserve? The next time you're prepping for a negotiation, read through these tips to make the whole experience a little less painful (perhaps even a little exciting).