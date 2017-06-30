The Toyota Prius Prime Advanced is slow as a slug but the range is incredible

Oh, boy. We're not starting on the Prius' typical strong point. The fourth-generation Prius, on which the Prime is based, has controversial styling. Some think it's modern and a good advancement of the design, some believe it was created by sticking a third-generation Prius in a trash compactor. Your author falls into the latter category.

An updated, acrylic grille removes the awkward beakishness from the face of the Prius and revised taillights smooth out the overly upright-looking rear of the traditional Prius.

The wavy LED lights that make up the back of the car are accompanied by cool concave glass that matches the curvature of the lights, even if that means giving up a rear windshield wiper. It still has its fair dose of Prius-y details, from the aero-friendly wheels to the frumpy shape, but it's easily the nicest interpretation of the Prius I've seen to the date.

As I got into the car outside my aunt's house, a passerby even remarked that it looked "sporty." I don't agree.