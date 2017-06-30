VISIT CNBC.COM

3 ways the most effective bosses are retaining their 20-something employees

Young professionals are no longer staying at one job and slowly moving up the ranks, like the prior generation.

However, almost 90 percent of millennials say they would choose to stay in a job long term if they knew they would get upward career mobility, according to survey software firm Qualtrics. Employers are taking heed.

Companies are now realizing that in order to retain their young staff they must keep them satisfied with more opportunities to grow, says company review site Glassdoor.

Effective bosses empower their employees by creating a culture of career growth. Here's how they're doing it, according to senior level executives at successful companies:

Empower employees to innovate

Sephora, the French chain of cosmetic stores, values innovation above all else.

Unlike other department stores, sales associates do not focus on each specific brand. Instead, they cross-sell products across brands, based on color, fragrances and skin care.

The company also has an innovation lab team, which scours the market for new technologies In November 2015, Sephora opened its first digitally enabled store in San Francisco, equipped with online and mobile shopping as well as video tutorials.

"Everybody owns innovation at Sephora. We're disruptive. We never stop and we're very action oriented," says chief executive officer Calvin McDonald to Glassdoor.

Spencer Rascoff, Zillow at the Iconic conference in Seattle, April 5, 2016.
The key to running a successful company: hire the right people   

Hire people, not resumes

Elon Musk's SpaceX shies away from relying solely on the resume. The company pushes hiring managers to focus on the person as a whole.

Brian Bjelde, vice president of human resources, tells Glassdoor, "In the end you are trying to employ the person and not the piece of resume paper."

He adds that SpaceX weighs passion, drive and raw talent much more heavily than experience.

Invest in career development

The Clorox Company, widely known for its cleaning products, manages to retain its employees by investing in building strong leaders who can have long careers with the company.

Clorox teaches employees how to be leaders across multiple dimensions by implementing "function specific, development programs where folks are learning about personal impact and personal effectiveness," Kirsten Marriner, the company's chief human resources officer, explains to Glassdoor.

