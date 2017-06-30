3 ways the most effective bosses are retaining their 20-something employees

Young professionals are no longer staying at one job and slowly moving up the ranks, like the prior generation.

However, almost 90 percent of millennials say they would choose to stay in a job long term if they knew they would get upward career mobility, according to survey software firm Qualtrics. Employers are taking heed.

Companies are now realizing that in order to retain their young staff they must keep them satisfied with more opportunities to grow, says company review site Glassdoor.

Effective bosses empower their employees by creating a culture of career growth. Here's how they're doing it, according to senior level executives at successful companies: