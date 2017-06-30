5 strategies that helped Jay-Z build an $800 million career

Ever since he released his debut album, "Reasonable Doubt" on his independent label, Roc-A-Fella Records in 1996, Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter has proven that his entrepreneurial hustle and business acumen go far beyond selling albums.
Jay-Z's unconventional ascent from Brooklyn's street corners to corporate boardrooms has caught the attention of billionaire business leaders like Warren Buffet and Oprah Winfrey. On his own, he's worth a cool $810 million. Together, Jay-Z and Beyoncé are worth approximately $1.2 billion, according to Forbes ("What's better than one billionaire?" he asks on his new album. "Two.")