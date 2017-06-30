70% of Americans consider themselves middle class—but only 50% are

The definition of 'middle class' varies wildly, depending on who you ask. For some, it's a mindset. For others, it's simply a function of how much money you money you make.

Because of the fuzziness of the definition, far more Americans consider themselves middle class than the number who qualify based on income.

A new survey by Northwestern Mutual found that 70 percent of Americans consider themselves middle class. However a 2015 report from Pew Research Center shows that the middle class has been shrinking over the past four decades and now makes up only 50 percent of the United States' total population.