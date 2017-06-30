9 most common interview questions (and how to answer them like a pro)

Let's admit it, we've all laid awake the night before an interview frantically trying to read the employer's mind. With the number of job applicants who are actively seeking on the rise, being prepared to answer these questions has never been more important. You've taken the first step and landed the initial meeting, but now what?

You can put your mind-reading skills to the test all you want, but there's no way to know exactly what will be asked (Well, unless you do research on Glassdoor!) However, there are a few common questions to think about that can help you better prepare: