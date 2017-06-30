Actor Woody Harrelson's wedding cost $500—and yours can too

Before Emmy Award-winning actor Woody Harrelson, 55, made his millions, he was hustling to make ends meet in New York City.

"I waited tables mostly, but I also did all kinds of weird side gigs," he tells Davy Rothbart of Wealthsimple, an online investing service.

While the actor's relationship with money has since "shifted in some ways," he says, "in other respects, it has stayed the same. … I was raised to be conservative in my spending habits, so I always seek a balance."

Harrelson splurges occasionally, he tells Rothbart, "but often, I've found, the least expensive things can be the most personally rewarding. Take my wedding, for example. The whole event cost a total of $500."