"Price matching and guaranteed good prices will likely be the way Amazon takes Whole Foods' promotions forward, rather than relying on traditional grocery industry tactics like weekly promotions."

"With better price comparison, you are going to receive more value out of the purchase rather than pushing your cart through the store and wondering if you got a good price," Brent Shelton, an online shopping expert at price comparison website FatWallet.com, told CNBC.

"We think price matching and guaranteed good prices will likely be the way Amazon takes Whole Foods' promotions forward, rather than relying on traditional grocery industry tactics like weekly promotions, print circulars and manufacturer coupons," added Joe Ewaskiw, a spokesman for coupon sharing website UltimateCoupons.com.

Couponing has already been on a steady decline as the economy improved following the Great Recession. Overall coupon redemption fell more than 4 percent in 2016 from 2015, while the average face value for coupons as well as the total volume of offers were lower in 2016, according to Inmar, a leading coupon processor.

Last year was also the first time ever that digital coupons surpassed traditional paper coupons in popularity, Inmar reported.

Chrome add-ons like Gumdrop, Honey and Piggy, which find and apply coupons automatically at checkout, are also gaining steam, Glaser said. Even without poring over the weekly paper, "hopefully, consumers will stay one step ahead," he said.