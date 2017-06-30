Cheesecake Factory’s CEO: To have happier employees, do these 3 things

Overton explains that fostering employee trust and engagement is crucial. Those who help him lead the company are tasked with having a caring attitude towards their employees.

"Treat them like you would treat yourself, always respectful and understanding that you're a family," he tells Glassdoor.

This belief runs through Cheesecake Factory's history. The restaurant dates back to 1940 when Overton's mother, Evelyn, opened a small cake shop in Detroit, Michigan. In 1978, Overton helped his parents open the first official Cheesecake Factory in Beverly Hills.

He proudly notes that the restaurant had "a line in front of our door before we even opened."