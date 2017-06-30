Cheesecake Factory’s CEO: To have happier employees, do these 3 things

Cheesecake Factory's irresistible bread basket isn't the only thing contributing to its popularity.
Now approaching its fortieth year of business, David Overton, the eatery's chief executive, tells company review site Glassdoor his main ingredient for success: keeping employees happy.
And it seems to be working. In fact, Overton made his 2017 debut on Glassdoor's Highest Rated CEO list thanks to his employees giving him a 93 percent approval rating for his leadership. The list was based on over two million company reviews submitted by anonymous employees on Glassdoor.