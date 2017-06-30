Data, oil in focus for traders on Wall Street

    ×

    U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Friday, as investors looked to more data releases and moves in oil.

    With Friday marking the last trading day for the quarter, this is usually seen as a time when investors reposition their portfolios or take profits.
    Pedestrians walk past the New York Stock Exchange in New York.
    Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    One area set to keep investors on their toes is data, with personal income and outlays data due out at 8.30 a.m. ET, followed by Chicago PMI at 9.45 a.m. ET.

    Consumer sentiment is slated to come out at 10.00 a.m. ET. No major earnings or bond auctions are scheduled.

    Oil futures were posting strong gains in morning trade, as investor sentiment continued to be boosted by news of a decline in U.S. output. At 5.20 a.m. ET on Friday, U.S. crude was trading around $45.30, while Brent hovered around $47.78.

    Aside from oil, investors are expected to keep a close eye on the moves in the tech market, where the sector fell during U.S. trade on Thursday, leading to U.S. equities ending in the red. The bond market will also be in focus, as yields continue to edge higher.

    In the political sphere, U.S. President Donald Trump will continue with his meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House, with discussion expected to focus on economic and global issues.

    In Europe, bourses were mostly higher during early trade, while Asia-Pacific markets finished trade on a relatively negative note.

    —CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

