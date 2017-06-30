Donnie Wahlberg of New Kids on the Block left a $500 tip at Waffle House

It's no secret that Donnie Wahlberg loves Waffle House. Now he's showing love for the people who work there as well.

As People first noticed, the "Blue Bloods" actor left an incredibly generous tip after a recent 3:00 a.m. meal at a Waffle House location in Edgewater, MD, while on tour with his New Kids on the Block band-mates: $500 on a bill of $62.75, meant to be split three ways between the overnight staff.

Wahlberg tweeted out a photo of himself with two of the Waffle House employees, Tyler Spangler and Angi Silen, to commemorate the experience.

"Great crew @WaffleHouse in Edgewater MD! Thanks for the awesome service! Night made! #WaffleHouse!" he wrote.