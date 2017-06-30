VISIT CNBC.COM

Donnie Wahlberg of New Kids on the Block left a $500 tip at Waffle House

Waffle House
David Koslowski | Getty Images
Waffle House

It's no secret that Donnie Wahlberg loves Waffle House. Now he's showing love for the people who work there as well.

As People first noticed, the "Blue Bloods" actor left an incredibly generous tip after a recent 3:00 a.m. meal at a Waffle House location in Edgewater, MD, while on tour with his New Kids on the Block band-mates: $500 on a bill of $62.75, meant to be split three ways between the overnight staff.

Wahlberg tweeted out a photo of himself with two of the Waffle House employees, Tyler Spangler and Angi Silen, to commemorate the experience.

"Great crew @WaffleHouse in Edgewater MD! Thanks for the awesome service! Night made! #WaffleHouse!" he wrote.

Wahlberg's not the only celebrity known for doling out generous tips.

In April, Spurs coach Gregg Popvich reportedly left behind a $5,000 tip on a $815.73 bill at McEwen's in Memphis.

Back in 2013, pop-star Taylor Swift tipped $500 at Ralph's Italian Restaurant in Philadelphia after a meal out while on tour with Austin Malone and Ed Sheeran.

And basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal once tipped a server $4,000 after she asked for that amount to cover two months rent. With Shaq, all you have to do is ask.

Shaquille 'Shaq' O'Neal.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Shaquille 'Shaq' O'Neal.

"When I'm at restaurants, I like to show people my appreciation," the athlete said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," as reported by Bleacher Report. "So when they come up to the table, I say, 'The quicker I get my order, the bigger your tip will be.' And then the food will come fast. When we get ready to leave, I'll ask them, 'What do you want?' And the most someone said was $4,000. And I said, 'OK. No problem.'"

Regular customers have been known to behave generously as well. In December, a patron to at the Pita Jungle in Phoenix left a $900 tip on a $61.30 bill for her pregnant server after the two women bonded over their shared experience of becoming mothers.

Whether you're a celebrity or not, it's always nice to pay it forward.

