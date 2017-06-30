Early movers: BAC, MSFT, NKE, MU, AOBC, APRN, S, TSLA & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Bank of America – Berkshire Hathaway will exercise warrants to buy 700 million common shares of Bank of America, using its $5 billion in preferred shares as consideration. Its exercise price is just above $7.14 per share, well below where Bank of America is currently trading.

Nike — The athletic apparel and footwear maker posted quarterly profit of 60 cents per share, 10 cents a share above estimates. Revenue beat forecasts, as well, and Nike also announced it would launch a pilot program with Amazon.com to sell a limited number of Nike products on the Amazon website.

Micron Technology – Micron earned an adjusted $1.62 per share for its latest quarter, beating the consensus estimates of $1.51 a share. The chipmaker's revenue also beat Street forecasts on more solid pricing in the memory chip market, as well as increased demand from smartphone makers and cloud service providers.

American Outdoor – American Outdoor beat estimates by 20 cents a share, with adjusted profit of 57 cents per share. The firearms maker's revenue was also above forecasts. The company formerly known as Smith and Wesson gave a much weaker-than-expected current-quarter outlook, however, with the company saying seasonality factors are affecting firearms sales.

Blue Apron – Blue Apron is on watch once again today, after the meal-kit company's stock closed Thursday at its initial public offering price of $10 per share and then dipping below that mark in after-hours trading.

Sprint – Sprint is the target of a lawsuit by RadioShack creditors, who say Sprint used confidential information from its alliance with the electronics retailer to open competing mobile phone stores. The lawsuit said that move waylaid RadioShack's attempted comeback and erased 6,000 jobs. The suit seeks $500 million in damages, but Sprint said it was disappointed by the suit and expects to present a vigorous defense against the accusations.

AMC Networks – The cable network operator is testing an ad-free channel, currently available only to Comcast subscribers, according to the Los Angeles Times. Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC.

Microsoft – Microsoft will announce a major reorganization on July 5, according to the Puget Sound Business Journal. The paper said the reorganization would better align the company with its cloud business.

Hain Celestial – Hain's board is being targeted by activist investor Engaged Capital, which disclosed a 9.9 percent stake in the organic products company. Engaged Capital has nominated seven candidates for the eight-member board.

Coach – Canaccord Genuity began coverage on the luxury goods maker with a "buy" rating, with a particularly upbeat take on the benefits of Coach's pending Kate Spade acquisition.

Charter Communications – The cable operator is testing a new streaming service for non-cable customers as a way of attracting those who want a cheaper alternative to traditional cable. The test is being conducted among current Charter internet customers.

Tesla – When asked about the possible release date for the automaker's Model 3, CEO Elon Musk simply tweeted "News On Sunday" without elaboration. In the past, Musk has said the Model 3 would be unveiled in July, but has never mentioned a specific release date.