    European markets seen lower on hawkish central banks

    European bourses are expected to open lower on Friday morning as major central banks suggested the era of cheap money may be coming to an end.

    The FTSE 100 is on track to open lower by 14 points at 7,336; the German DAX is seen opening down 10 points at 12,392; while the French CAC is set to open lower by 8 points at 5,141, according to IG.

    Bank of England Governor Mark Carney had surprised many investors on Wednesday as he said the U.K.'s central bank could be required to lift interest rates as the economy came closer to running at full capacity. Sterling edged higher on Friday at $1.3014, adding to a 0.6 percent gain in the previous session.

    In Germany, Delivery Hero shares are expected to commence trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on Friday. The online food takeaway company could be set to raise as much as 995.6 million euros ($1.1 billion) after the firm set its price range at 22 euros to 25.50 euros per share.

    Malta's six-month presidency of the Council of the European Union is set to end on Friday with Estonia poised to take over from July 1. The U.K. had been positioned to follow Malta, however, Prime Minister Theresa May announced in July 2016 – shortly after Britain's vote to leave the EU – that the country would no longer do so.

