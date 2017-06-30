European markets seen lower on hawkish central banks

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney had surprised many investors on Wednesday as he said the U.K.'s central bank could be required to lift interest rates as the economy came closer to running at full capacity. Sterling edged higher on Friday at $1.3014, adding to a 0.6 percent gain in the previous session.

In Germany, Delivery Hero shares are expected to commence trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on Friday. The online food takeaway company could be set to raise as much as 995.6 million euros ($1.1 billion) after the firm set its price range at 22 euros to 25.50 euros per share.

Malta's six-month presidency of the Council of the European Union is set to end on Friday with Estonia poised to take over from July 1. The U.K. had been positioned to follow Malta, however, Prime Minister Theresa May announced in July 2016 – shortly after Britain's vote to leave the EU – that the country would no longer do so.

