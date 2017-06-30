Here's how millennials spend their money, compared to their parents

When it comes to saving money, a lot of millennials are falling short: The majority of young people have less than $1,000 in their savings accounts, and a significant number have nothing at all.

Perhaps their spending habits could explain their lack of savings.

According to a new report from Charles Schwab, millennials spend more than other generations on comforts and conveniences like taxis, pricey coffee and dining out.

Sixty percent of millennials admit to spending more than $4 on coffee, 79 percent will splurge to eat at the hot restaurant in town and 69 percent buy clothes they don't necessarily need.

The numbers are much lower in these categories for older generations. For instance, more than half of millennials shell out money for taxis and Ubers, compared to 29 percent of Gen Xers and 15 percent of boomers.

Here's the full breakdown of how different generations are spending their money: