Here's how much President Trump's 26-year-old assistant makes

Madeline Westerhout isn't like most 26-year-olds. At a time when many young professionals are going through a quarter-life crisis, the young political junkie occupies a desk in the White House.

Westerhout holds the highly coveted job of special assistant and executive assistant to the President of the United States and according to White House salary data released on Friday, she makes $95,000 a year.

For most employees her age, that's a hefty paycheck. The average worker between the ages of 25 and 34 makes $50,232 a year. But then again, most young professionals don't have a job like Westerhout's.

How does the Trump's assistant stack up to others who've held the same role?