If you're hitting the road this weekend, be forewarned: You'll have plenty of company.

A record number of Americans plan to travel over the Independence Day holiday. (The good news? Drivers will see some of the cheapest gas prices in years.)

An estimated 44.2 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home between Friday and Tuesday, according to AAA. Most — 37.5 million — will be driving.

Their first stop: a gas station.

Fridays of Independence Day weekend are the biggest day for buying gas, with spending up 27 percent from the daily average in July, according to Bank of America. Average spending per fill-up in 2016 was $28. (The bank looked at aggregated data from more than 40 million credit and debit card users over the 2016 holiday.)