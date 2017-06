If you own an Apple Watch, you can unlock your Mac without having to type in a password.

Just sit down at your computer and, boom, it'll unlock itself.

It's a feature Apple has been offering for a bit under a year, but it's one that I hadn't ever used myself. I recently picked up one of Apple's new MacBooks, however, and instantly fell in love with the option. It's super easy to set up yourself.

Here's how.