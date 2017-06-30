How Trump is doing on keeping 10 key promises

Before and after winning the White House, President Donald Trump promised a bevy of achievements for his time in office.

Trump has gotten some key wins — and gives himself extremely high marks for his first months in office. But the president has faced setbacks and delays on some of his signature policy proposals. He has also been dogged by a probe into his campaign — and a reported more recent investigation into him personally.

While Trump has by some measures had a rough time adapting to the office, the first few months have not been all bad for him. Here is a summary of what Trump has — or hasn't — done so far to follow through on the major promises he made.