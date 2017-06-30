How Trump is doing on keeping 10 key promises

Trump came into office promising to scale back regulations, saying the moves would help to boost economic growth and energy jobs, in particular. Easily the most Trump administration action has related to efforts to undo Obama-era regulations.
Trump has signed various congressional review acts designed to roll back environmental regulations imposed on oil, gas and coal companies, while signing executive orders aimed at undoing rules Obama created to fight climate change. Some of those measures have been largely symbolic.
Among various other moves, he has signed an executive order with the goal of executive branch agencies revoking two regulations for every new one put forward. He also dropped Obama-era regulations that imposed restrictions on coal-related emissions and dumping.
Trump also followed through on a pledge to withdraw from the landmark Paris climate accords, despite opposition from some parts of his administration and most major American companies.
It's questionable whether rolling back regulations will unleash a boom in production or jobs. While energy companies often advocate publicly for deregulation, 13 of the 15 biggest U.S. oil and gas producers told their investors that current regulations have little impact on their operations, Reuters reported in March.
Michael Cohen, Barclays head of energy commodities research, told CNBC on Thursday that Obama-era regulations "didn't really inhibit this dramatic increase in energy production that we saw."
The Trump administration has repeatedly touted that its actions have created coal jobs, but it is unclear if those positions actually exist.