This week on an all-new episode of Jay Leno's Garage, Jay throws caution out the window in an episode that's all about losing control. He competes in a drifting race against his nemesis Tim Allen, learns the finer points of "mudding" in Georgia, slides over snowy slopes in a race against pro driver Katherine Legge and it's smash or be smashed in his first ever demolition derby -- all to prove that pushing the boundaries leads to innovation and a lot of fun.



Watch the clips above for a sneak peek.



About Jay Leno's Garage

"Jay Leno's Garage" explores our obsession with all things automotive. From classic cars to supercars and everything in-between, Jay is hitting the road to discover the most exciting, weird and wonderful vehicles ever made and meet the passionate people behind their wheels. Each one-hour themed episode features a mix of stunts, challenges, reviews, and celebrity interviews that showcases the colorful history of the automobile. Whether he's exploring the story of an iconic brand, road-testing the newest super car, or investigating the latest automotive innovations, there is no wheel Jay won't get behind to tell the story of our love affair with the car.