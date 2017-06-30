June gains for S&P 500 and Nasdaq hang in the balance on last day of the month

Many GOP lawmakers publicly chastised President Donald Trump for taunting MSNBC's "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski by claiming she had been "bleeding badly from a face-lift" when she visited his resort in Florida this winter. (NY Times)

A Washington Post op-ed, written by Brzezinski and her MSNBC co-host Joe Scarborough and titled "Donald Trump is not well," denies she had a face-life and said "our concerns about his unmoored behavior go far beyond the personal."

As Senate GOP leaders rush to revise their health-care bill before the July 4 recess, Trump tweeted this morning: "If Republican Senators are unable to pass what they are working on now, they should immediately repeal [Obamacare] and then replace at a later date." (CNBC)



* Projected Medicaid drop raises a hurdle for Republicans (NY Times)

As Trump's revised order restricting travel to the U.S. from six Muslim majority took effect, the administration reversed a decision, saying fiances would be considered close family members and therefore allowed to get visas under the ban. (Reuters)

With more than 20 top officials present, including Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, at a Monday meeting, the president and a small band of America First advisors reportedly made it clear they want to impose tariffs on steel from China and other exporters. (Axios)

The United States plans to sell Taiwan $1.42 billion in arms, the first such sale under the Trump administration, a move sure to anger China, whose help the president has been seeking to rein in North Korea's nuclear missile ambitions. (Reuters)

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) said it would swap its preferred shares in Bank of America (BAC) to buy 700 million common shares for a paper-profit of $12 billion. The move follows a dividend hike in the wake of an all-clear in this week's Fed stress tests. (CNBC)

The Securities and Exchange Commission said it would allow all companies to file paperwork confidentially for initial public offerings, in a move designed to revitalize the IPO market. The current rule is restricted to companies with gross revenues of $1 billion or less. (Reuters)

The securities fraud trial of Martin Shkreli continues today after the daughter of a pharma executive testified Thursday Shkreli delayed paying out her supposedly profitable hedge fund investment only to find out her money was used without her permission to capitalize his new drug company. (CNBC)