Consumer attitudes soured in June as U.S. consumer sentiment slid to a seven-month low, a new report showed on Friday, though still rising slightly above economists' expectations.

U.S. consumer sentiment fell to 95.1 in June, sinking 2.1 percent from May and hitting the lowest level since November 2016. Economists expected the measure of consumer attitudes to fall further to 94.5, according to a survey from Thomson Reuters.

The monthly survey by the University of Michigan measures 500 consumers' attitudes toward topics such as personal finances, inflation, unemployment, government policies and interest rates.

Consumer sentiment over 10 years (source: University of Michigan)

